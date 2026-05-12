June 13 Salty Shuffle poker run benefits Sea Glass Initiative

The 2nd Annual Salty Shuffle Charity Poker Run, a fundraiser for the South Baldwin County based Sea Glass Initiative, will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m.. The event will include stops along the Intracoastal Waterway ending at Legendary Marina & Yacht Club for a 4 p.m. celebration that includes, food, drink, plinko, a silent auction, music, a 50/50 raffle, and cash prizes for the winning hands.

Registration is $100 and participants will stop at various waterfront locations to collect poker chips. Land cruise and single player options are also available. At the end of the day, those chips will translate into cards for a poker hand and a chance to win big.

The Seaglass mission is to unite the community through compassion to end and prevent homelessness in Baldwin County by operating high-quality programs offering hope, stability, and-equal access to housing. For more info, visit legendarymarinagulfshores.com/event.