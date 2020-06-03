June 16 Sandy Roots Songwriters Series features Ritter, Jones, Cooper, Gallagher

The Sandy Roots Songwriter Series will resume its monthly schedule at The Point on Innerarity Point in Pensacola beginning at 6 p.m. on June 16. Kicking off the series’ fifth season will be Jessie Ritter, Wayward Jones, Mutt Cooper, Bo Roberts (pictured) and Tanya Gallagher. The series is produced by Nick Biebricher of Sandy Roots Productions. The shows last approximately three hours, and there is a $10 cover. More information: Sandyrootsmusic@ gmail.com or (251) 284-2443.