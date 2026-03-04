June 2 Jelly Roll concert added to stellar Wharf concert lineup

Bailey Zimmerman on March 27 is Orange Beach venue’s first show

The Wharf has added Jelly Roll with special guest Kashus Culpepper to this season’s concert slate that is already the Orange Beach amphitheater’s most extensive line-up since the 10,000 seat venue opened on May 27, 2006 with a sold-out Hank Williams, Jr. concert.

Tickets are already on sale for Jelly Roll’s June 2 show as well as the 14 other concerts already scheduled there this season beginning with Bailey Zimmerman on March 24. Bailey Zimmerman will play on March 27, and HARDY with special guests Tucker Wetmore and McCoy Moore will play on May 23 at 7 p.m., opening what will be a very busy Memorial Day weekend at the venue. Tickets are available at The Wharf Box Office or online for all five concerts at ticketmaster.com.

Fresh off the release of his new album Different Night Same Rodeo, Zimmerman is set to bring the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, marking his first tour headlining arenas. Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten will open.

Known for his rambunctious stage presence, Zimmerman is a country artist with a punk spirit, especially in songs such as “Get to Gettin’ Gone” and “Where it Ends.”

Expect a singalong when he plays “Holy Smokes” and chances are he will take his shirt off at some point, maybe during “You Don’t Want That Smoke?”

• March 27; 7 p.m.; Bailey Zimmerman

• May 23; 7 p.m.; HARDY with Tucker Wetmore & McCoy Moore

• May 24; 7 p.m.; Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy.

• May 25; 7:30 p.m.; Dave Matthews Band

• May 27; 6:30 p.m.; The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers & Southall

• June 2: 7 p.m.; Jelly Roll w. Kashus Culpepper

• June 6; 5:30 p.m.; Gary Allan & Tracy Lawrence

• July 12; 6:45 p.m.; Train, Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson

• July 17; 7:30 p.m.; Parker McCollum with Vincent Mason

& Jackson Wendell

• July 24; 7 p.m.; Creed

• July 25; 7 p.m.; Luke Bryan

• Aug 4; 6:45 p.m.; Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics

• Aug 21; 8 p.m.; Goo Goo Dolls

• Aug 26; 7:30 p.m.; Jack Johnson with Lake Street Dive

• Aug. 29: 7 p.m.; Jason Aldean

• Oct 3; 8 p.m.; Weird Al Yankovic