June 8 is Alabama Free Fishing Day for all residents and visitors

On June 8, Alabamians and visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater. Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9. Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing opportunities Alabama has to offer without having to purchase a fishing license.