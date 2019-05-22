June 8 Swanky Ball benefits Gulf Coast Youth-Reach

Flora-Bama & Mystical Order of Aurora hosting fundraiser at The Port at The Wharf

The Swanky Ball benefiting the Gulf Coast Youth-Reach Foundation will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at The Port at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets for the fundraiser, which features music from The Tip Tops, are $60 per person and include an all inclusive premium bar and heavy hors d’ ouvres. Reserved tables of 10 are available for $800 per table. Dress is Creative Black Tie, and tickets are availableat eventbrite or by calling Eva Keesee at 251-979-4278 or emailing evakeesee@ gmail.com.

A live auction at the vent will also benfit Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, which operates a full-service, Christ-centered residential program for troubled, at-risk and delinquent young men between the ages of 18 and 21 on an 81-acre campus in rural Summerdale.

The program is designed to remold the values and turn around the lives of at-risk young men, ages 18-22. The program was founded in 1984 by current Executive Director Curt Williams, who describes Youth-Reach as, “A hospital for today’s damaged and discarded youth.”

Set in the structure of a balanced family and home life, Youth-Reach concentrates on developing character, responsibility and a strong work ethic. Facilitated by experienced, trained and respected counselors, Youth-Reach is a long-term program intended to heal past wounds and restore families.

Residents and their families are never charged for the services offered and since change doesn’t occur automatically within a prescribed period of time, there are no limits on how long a resident can stay in the program.

From a Biblical perspective, the staff addresses the central issues that lead today’s youth to harmful actions such as drug addiction, promiscuity, rage and violence. Underneath rebellion and defiance is a need for healing, security, acceptance and discipline.

