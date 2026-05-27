Junior Inshore Tourney June 20 at The Wharf

The Gulf Coast’s next generation of competitive anglers will take center stage this summer as Gulf of America Fishing hosts the inaugural 2026 Gulf of America Junior Inshore Invitational on June 20 at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Presented by the Gulf of America Junior Angler Saltwater Championship Series , the event is designed to introduce a professionally operated, conservation-focused saltwater tournament experience for junior anglers while creating an exciting atmosphere for families, spectators, and the local fishing community.

The tournament will feature a live fish, live weigh-in format and will consist of two-man teams accompanied by an adult captain. Anglers will compete in both High School (9th–12th grade) and Junior Angler (7th–8th grade) divisions targeting redfish and speckled trout.

For more info or to register, visit app.fishingchaos.com or call (251) 213-7454.