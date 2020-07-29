Junior Woman’s Club new member social Aug. 6 at 158 Dockside

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club will kick off the 2020-21 year with a membership meeting outside at Mile Marker 158 Dockside, located inside Spring Hill Suites at The Wharf, on Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. Brittany Grimes will play music and appetizers will be provided along with one free drink ticket per guest.

If the state’s mask order is still in place, guests and members will wear masks and get to know each other as safely as possible. Potential members uncomfortable in public gatherings are asked to like the group’s facebook page and learn about other opportunities to participate in PIJWC events.