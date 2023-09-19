Juniper St. will be closed for few months

Juniper Street in Foley will be closed to non-local traffic near Miflin Road for several months to allow the last phase of work to extend the route to Alabama 59 to be completed. Contractors have been working to extend Juniper south from Millin Road, Baldwin County 20, to Alabama 59. As part of the final stage of the project, Juniper will be shifted to align the road with the extension.

The project will complete the alignment of Juniper Street to match the new extension. Construction crews will also install new mast arms, mast arm poles and signal heads while the street is closed. New sidewalks on both sides of Juniper as well as curbs, gutters, a transition curb and the milling of transitions for the new paving will also be completed while the street is closed.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the detours are necessary in order to complete the work.

“We will be detouring people probably on Pride Drive back to 59 and then out to 20 on to Pride Drive. Local traffic there will be signage,” Hellmich said. “It’s gonna take a couple months. It will be a headache. A lot of people use that road, but this is getting that project done.”