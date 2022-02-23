Kaitlynn Robertson earns top 30 softball recognition

Kaitlynn Robertson, a freshman on the defending state champion Orange Beach High School softball team, was recently ranked 52 among the top 100 recruits in the country for the 2025 class by Extra Innings Softball. Kaitlynn was also selected to attend the USSSA Select 30 event, a comprehensive player identification and development program in Viera, Florida. Those selected receive next level training. While in Viera, Kaitlynn was selected for the Final 30 and was able to play in the all-star game that ended the training camp. She received a custom Marucci glove as an award. During the event. Kaitlynn’s statistics both batting and pitching were eye opening. An honor roll student, Kaitlynn hopes to play softball in college while earning a degree in the forensics field.