Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp June 24-28 at First Presbyterian

National and regional teachers, musicians, visual artists and dancers will all come together to create another unique and fun experience at this year’s Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp on June 24 – June 28.

Sponsored by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and the First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores, the camp is designed to not only showcase the talents of performing and exhibiting artists, but also to share the journeys which led to their careers in the fine arts arena. Students are able to select class preference for hands-on workshops, while all will enjoy several live professional performances throughout the week, featuring pianist Kayla Dowling, UA SummerTide Theatre cast, storyteller Elizabeth Vander Kamp, violinist Kedra Kinney and more!

Daily hands-on classes, taught by professional artists and instructors, will include a choice of several Visual Art, Dance, Writing, Music and Drama/Theater classes. New to Kaleidoscope this year will be dance teacher Amy Geiger. Ms. Geiger is a graduate of The Hartford Conservatory in Hartford, Connecticut, where she earned her diploma in Dance Pedagogy. While studying at the Conservatory, Amy was a member of several dance companies, including the Kathryn Kollar Dance Company, Synergy Dance Company, and Christopher Lee Productions.

To register for the camp online, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, stop by the GCAA Gallery on E. 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores (across from Acme Oyster House), or the First Presbyterian Church on E. 21st Ave. Tuition for the entire week is $115 per student ($100 additional siblings); both partial and full scholarships are available. Call 251-978-8130 for more and/or scholarship information.