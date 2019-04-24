Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp June 24-28 in Gulf Shores

The 2019 annual Kaleidoscope Summer Fine Arts Camp will take place the week of June 24-28 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. Sponsored by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance and the church, the camp will feature hands-on classes in several realms of the visual arts, music, theatre, creative writing and storytelling, dance and more. Each camp day ends with a performance presented by regional professional artists and musicians. For more info. and to register, call 251-978-8130 or visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com.