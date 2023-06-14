Karen Gailes’ duck proves fastest

Karen Gailes emerged as the top winner in the Lions Club annual duck race held on Saturday, April 15th. Her duck proved to be the fastest among the numerous quacking competitors, and as a result, she was awarded the first place prize of $500. The event was graced by Iris Ethridge, who presented Karen with the check as a token of appreciation for her victory. Apart from Karen, 31 other ducks also secured a place in the top tier, earning their respective prizes. The duck race proved to be a roaring success, all in the name of community engagement and fund raising. Congratulations to Karen and all the winners!

The Lions Club would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our generous sponsors for their unwavering support. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing to work together in the future.