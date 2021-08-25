Katinas in concert Sept. 5 at Christian Life The Island Church

Dove winners changing world one heart at a time w. “Love God, Love People” mantra

The Katinas return to Christian Life the Island Church (25550 Canal Rd.) in Orange Beach on Sept. 5 for concerts at all three Sunday church services (8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m.) service. For more info, call 251-967-4840.

The Dove-award winning five-man band has threaded a long, unbroken line of musical excellence and artistry through the years despite the pressures and uncertainties of the entertainment industry. The reason for that is simple. They truly understand the responsibility that comes with their God-given talents, platform and opportunities. They have fully grasped how to carefully handle them over two transformative decades.

“We do our best to creatively present the Gospel message in a non-threatening yet non-compromising way to a variety of audiences,’’ Joe Katina said. “We don’t bring a guilt-driven message of condemnation. We bring a message of inspiration.”