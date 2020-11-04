Kayak Redfish Championship launches from O.B. Nov. 6

The Kayak Redfish Gulf Division Championship Tournament will be held at The Wharf on November 6 from 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The tourney awards and social will follow at Yo Ho Rum & Tacos at The Wharf at 4 p.m.

This “naturally social distanced event” is intended to help the Gulf Coast regain some sports tourism. This year has certainly had its challenges, but we are optimistic about new business – especially events utilizing our natural venues, like the waterways.” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission.

Tourney boundaries are roughly a 25-mile distance from Gulf Shores, and participants can launch from any public-access launch point contiguous with eligible water, inluding all publicly-accessible launches. The tourney offers 00 percent payout of net entry fees.

For more info, contact ournament coordinator: Chad Hoover: E-mail: kayakbassfishing @gmail.com; Cell: 757-348-2232. Tourney info also available at kayakbassfishing.com/event.