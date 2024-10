KDC Halloween Ball Oct. 26 in Fairhope

The public is invited to the annual Krewe Du Cirque Society of Foley Halloween Ball from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Fairhope VFW (950 Nichols Ave.). Cost is $20 per ticket at the door or $10 per ticket pre-sale. The party features a cash bar, DJ Tim Brown, Aloha Made BBQ, a costume contest, door prizes and a silent auction. Ticket info: kdc.events 2021@gmail.com.