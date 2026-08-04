KDC krewe meet ‘n greet Aug. 15 at Doc’s in Foley

The Foley based Krewe du Cirque Mardi Gras organization will host a meet ‘n greet for anybody interested in learning about the group on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. at Doc’s Seafood in Foley ( 20520 Miflin Rd.). The krewe also has a Oct. 24 halloween party and participation in the Dec. 5 Foley Christmas Parade on its schedule this year.

The krewe, formed in 2017, hosts monthly membership meetings and an annual Mardi Gras ball. For more info, go to facebook or email events2021@gmail. com.