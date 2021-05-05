Keep your eye on the sky to see Laska & Sunny Boy

Keep your eyes on the skyline over OWA during the 17th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest. You may just see Laska the Unicorn or Sunny Boy gracing the festival grounds. Special-shaped balloons are always the stars of the show at ballooning events. Both special shapes this year are flown by repeat pilots of the fest. Laska the Unicorn is traveling to us from Land O’ Lakes, Florida, flown by Tom Warren, and Sunny Boy is piloted by Benjamin Drennan of Cordele, Georgia.

Over 50 beautiful hot air balloons will be participating in this year’s festival and at dusk and dawn, wind and weather permitting, they will be rising to fly in South Baldwin skies. Along with balloons at dusk and dawn and balloon tethered rides (both weather permitting), there are lots of activities for everyone.