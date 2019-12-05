Kelly West & Greg Huff Art Show Dec. 6 at Big Beach Brewery

Local artists Kelly West and Greg Hoff will present new art inspired by a recent trip to Costa Rico at Big Beach Brewery on Dec. 6 from 5-10 p.m. As is often the case with Kelly, she will present a show of mixed media, including photography and animal art. Greg’s medium is flameworking, which borrows many of the same techniques used in the Coastal Art Center Art Shop, where he is an instructor. The craft allows for a high level of detail, perfect for glass bead making and sculptural work.

The artists’ work will be spread around Gulf Coast galleries following the show. Although she is also a gifted musician, Kelly will be talking art, not playing bass or drums during the show. But she did not have to go far to recruit musical entertainment. Her dad, Gary West and friend John Martin will recruit other musician friends to handle the tunes.

The two artists will also be part of an art show and Christmas party at David’s Gallery in Gulf Shores from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. “We will take over the upstairs and display art for that night only,’’ Kelly said.