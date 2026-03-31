Kenny Chesney will play live at Flora-Bama April 18

Intimate concert will celebrate 10 years of SiriusXM No Shoes Radio

Kenny Chesney will return to the Flora-Bama on April 18 to mark ten years of his No Shoes Radio SiriusXM channel with an intimate private concert in the famed bistro’s tent stage for SiriusXM subscibers lucky enough to be selected to see an artist who can easily sell out a football stadium play before a few hundred fans.

The concert will also air on No Shoes Radio at 2 p.m., and Siriusxm subscribers 21 and older can enter a contest to win a trip to the concert by submitting a 30 second voice message explaining what their favorite Kenny Chesney song is and why. The winners will receive two tickets to the show, airline tickets and hotel accommodations.

Visit hotline.web-cloud.siriusxm. com/no-shoes-radio for to enter. The submission deadline is April 6.

“After ten years, we needed to do something that captured the sea salt, the joy, and all the memories in our music,” Chesney said in a press release. “What better place than inside the Flora-Bama?”

For anyone who does not get a ticket to this show through SiriusXM, the Flora-Bama will maintain its regular operating hours beginnign at 11 a.m. The Dome stage will be closed off for this performance, but all of the other areas of the bar will be open to the public with live music and normal bar operations.

“During Kenny’s performance, live music will pause on the tent stage and in the main room. The show will be broadcast via a live feed to a projector screen for the public to view in both areas. Post show, the bar will return to normal operations,” according to a Flora-Bama release.

Chesney launched No Shoes Radio in April 2016. He personally curates and hosts the channel, which features his own music along with his favorite artists from various genres, live performances and behind-the-scenes feature stories.

“We started No Shoes Radio on the internet as something fun to do, a place to play that special cocktail of reggae, rock, country, and more,” Chesney stated. “When SiriusXM embraced what we were doing, it opened up a whole other portal for people who live in these songs.’’

Chesney, whose accolades include being a four-time winner of the Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2025, is no stranger to the Flora-Bama, having previously played a free beach show at the site back in 2014. He also played a short set at the venue during his three concert tour stop at the Wharf.