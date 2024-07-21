Kerri Strug will speak at Sept. 5 United Way luncheon

Individual tickets are on sale for the United Way 2024 Campaign Kick Off Luncheon featuring Olyupian Kerri Strug as guest speaker. The annual event will be held on Sept. 5 at the Daphne Civic Center and it usually sells out. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program begins at noon. Call 251-943-2110 or visit unitedway-bc.org for more info.

A two-time Olympian and gold medalist. Krug was the youngest Olympian at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona at age 14 and was part of the team that captured America’s spirit at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. After shocking spectators by falling and injuring her ankle on her first vault, she managed to stick the landing on her second vault before collapsing in pain, helping to secure gold for the American team that became known worldwide as The Magnificent Seven, the victorious all-around women’s gymnastics team that represented the United States at the Olympics.

Strug’s nailing the vault that clinched the gold for the U.S. team despite having injured her ankle is considered one of America’s greatest Olympic moments.