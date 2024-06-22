Kevin Cobb’s Art Featured At Foley Art Center In June: The Foley Art Center hosted a June 13 reception for the gallery’s featured artist of the month, Kevin Cobb of Gulf Shores. A tansplant from Indiana, Cobb has always been an artist at heart. He enjoys working with pastels, acrylics, watercolors, and loves to balance real life with make believe. His art ranges from portraits and landscapes to the abstract. He always paints from his heart and strives to give all who see his work a new appreciation for all art. The Foley Art Center is located at 211 N. McKenzie St. For more info, email foleyartcenter@ gmail.com, call 251 943.4381 or visit foleyartcenter. com.