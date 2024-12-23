Kid & adult New Year’s celebrations set for The Wharf

The Wharf in Orange Beach will host both children’s and adult oriented New Year’s Eve parties. On Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m., kids whose bedtime comes well before midnight will get to ring in the New Year hours early at the annual Kids Confetti Drop. Fun starts with DJ Matt and the confetti will fall from the sky at noon. There will also be tons of fun activities.

Reelin’ in the New Year is from 5 p.m. ‘til midnight, with family friendly activities and adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale.