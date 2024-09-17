Kids & K-9’s event at Foley Library on Sept. 28

Local children will have a chance to see what some of their four-legged friends do to keep Foley safe during Kids & K-9s at 10 a.m. in the grassy area behind the Foley Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 28. The library and Foley Police will present the program to show how canine officers and their human partners work to protect the community. The event will include demonstrations of how the teams work and other information to educate the public about all that the K-9 teams do to protect and serve Foley residents. Participants can bring blankets or chairs to sit and enjoy a morning of community learning and fun at the free event. The library is located at 319 East Laurel Ave. in Foley.