Kids’ Night Out Aug. 6 at O.B. Waterfront Park

The Orange Beach Police Department will hold its annual Kids’ Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Waterfront Park. The free event is held each year in conjunction with National Night Out.

Children will need to wear swim clothes and bring a towel for a fun time and lots of activities. There will be wet and dry inflatables. Hot dogs, popcorn, chips and drinks will be provided. There will be police equipment on display and animals from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will have the EZ Child, Child Identification System, on location for any parents who would like to obtain a printed copy of their child’s fingerprints and demographic information.

All children are invited and must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.

Sponsors and volunteers include Orange Beach Police Department, Orange Beach Police Department Benevolent Association, Aaron’s Lock and Security, Orange Beach Fire Department, Publix, Rouses, Circle K, Orange Beach United Methodist Church, Flamingo’s Shaved Ice and The Wharf.