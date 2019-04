Kiwanians host Easter Sunrise Service at Big Lagoon State Park

Big Lagoon State Park will open at 5:30 a.m. for the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon sponsored Easter Sunrise Service. (April 21). The park is located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola, and the entry fee will be waived for the sunrise service. Info: 850-492-5634 or 850-492-1595.