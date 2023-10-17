Kiwanis Best of Bay Gumbo Championship is Nov. 4 in Fairhope

The Fairhope Kiwanis will present its Best of The Bay Gumbo Championship on Nov. 4 at the Coastal Alabama Community College Halstead Amphitheater (450 Fairhope Ave.) in Fairhope from 11 a. m. – 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate (children 12 can enter for free).

The event allows teams to compete against each other for the best gumbo on the Eastern Shore. It will include a craft show, inflatables & face painting for children and live entertainment from The Marlow Boys. Everyone who purchases a ticket will get to sample the gumbo and vote for their favorite. Discount advance tickets ($10) are available at eventbrite. For more info, visit EasternShoreKiwanis.org or call 51.776.2446.