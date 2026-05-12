Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon starts membership drive
Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon starts membership drive
The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon, whose motto is “Improving the world and our community, one child at a time,’’ is in the midst of a club membership drive. Founded in 1915 in Detroit, Kiwanis International has grown to become a worldwide service club with over 592,820 members in more than 80 nations. Its clubs raise over $100 million annually for community service projects and contribute over 18.5 million volunteer hours each year.’’ Info: BigLagoonKiwanis or call 901-734-1055.