Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon starts membership drive

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon, whose motto is “Improving the world and our community, one child at a time,’’ is in the midst of a club membership drive. Founded in 1915 in Detroit, Kiwanis International has grown to become a worldwide service club with over 592,820 members in more than 80 nations. Its clubs raise over $100 million annually for community service projects and contribute over 18.5 million volunteer hours each year.’’ Info: BigLagoonKiwanis or call 901-734-1055.