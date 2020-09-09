Kiwanis Club of Foley Poker Run is Oct. 3

The Kiwanis Club of Foley will host a poker ruin on Saturday, Oct. 3. All licensed bikes and riders are welcome.

Sponsored by Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant, he ride starts at Heritage Park, 100 North Mckenzie, Highway 59 in Foley. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and motorcycles go out at 10 a.m. The ride fee is $40 for the rider and $20 for a passenger playing a poker hand. Extra hands can be purchased for $20. Draw a joker and receive $25. There will be no wildcards.

The ride will be approximately 100 miles and will include five stops, with the first and last being at Heritage Park. Cash prizes include $300 for the best hand, $200 for second best, and $100 for third best. The ride ends with a party that includes door prizes, and a 50/50 drawings at 3 p.m. at Heritage Park.

For more information go to foleykiwanisclub.com or call (859) 771-6091. All proceeds will be used to support youth of Southern Baldwin County.