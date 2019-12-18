Kiwanis Polar Bear Dip Jan. 1 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

Locals, snowbirds, and visitors are invited to join the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club for a uniquely coastal beach party at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The annual New Year’s Day polar bear dip is at hnoon, and the dip and all associated events are free.

Souvenir t-shirts and koozies will be available and donations are encouraged with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Alabama Special Olympics and the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores.

Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for this uniquely coastal, family-friendly event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The Hangout, The City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.