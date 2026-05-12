Knight of Columbus Disc Golf Tourney May 16

The Knights of Columbus Council 2736 will present its 2nd Annual Knights of Columbus Disc Golf Tourney on Saturday, May 16 on the Graham Creek Nature Preserve Prairie Course in Foley. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the tourney starts at 10 a.m.

All skill levels are welcome and the entry fee is $30 per person. The tourney includes prizes, raffles, fun and fellowship. Whether you’re a seasoned disc golfer or just looking to support a great cause, this event is for you. Come throw some discs, connect with friends, and make a difference. Info: discgolfscene.com or 251-979-5663.