Krewe De Cirque 2nd Annual Drawdown July 11 in Miflin

The Krewe De Cirque will host its 2nd Annual Draw Down on July 11 at the Miflin Community Center at 24725 Miflin Rd. in Foley. Tickets are $50 each. Doors open at 6 p.m. and first draw is at 7 p.m, with a lead-up to $2,500 for the final draw. The silent auction fundraiser also opens at 6 p.m. Businesses would like to sponsor a table or donate an auction item can email kdc.events2021@gmail.com or call 251-923-7077. Ticket holders are not required to be present to win the grand prize.