Krewe De Isle & Big Beach Brewing host June 1 Puppies & Pints

Yoga on the lawn at 10 a.m.; Roman Street & Bitter End Band play

Krewe De Isle and Big Beach Brewing Company have joined forces to host Puppies and Pints, an event scheduled on Saturday, June 1 at Big Beach Brewing Company, located at 300 East 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with yoga on the lawn hosted by Glow Yoga. The party will feature live music by The Bitter End Band and Roman Street.

Also on hand will be Sweetpeas Posh Pets and Third Coast Animal Rescue. There will be puppies available for adoption and all proceeds will go to benefit Third Coast Animal Rescue. Please come out and show your support for a great cause and maybe even give a puppy a furever home.

Third Coast Animal Rescue is based in the Mobile Bay area and serving the greater Gulf Coast areas of the Florida panhandle, Alabama and Mississippi. The non-profit is dedicated to rescuing homeless, abandoned, neglected and at-risk dogs and re-homing them permanently. Its dogs primarily come from high-kill shelters in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties.

Pictured: Adoptable dog from Third Coast Animal Rescue.