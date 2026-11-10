Krewe de Sol Our Golden Ticket Casino Night Nov. 20

The Krewe de Sol’s Golden Ticket Casino Ultimate Game Show Night supporting Mary’s Shelter will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at the Orange Beach Event Center. Tickets are only $25, and prizes include a condo package and gift certificates worth more than $3,000 and cash prizes. Games include Spin The Wheel, Heads & Tails, Craps, Bingo, Roulette and Poker. Go to ticketleap.events/tickets or buy tickets at the door for the over 21 BYOB event.

The non-stop-fun will be hosted by local local celebrity Jack Robertson of Big Earl fame. There will also be live and silent auctions.

Pictured: Krewe de Sol’s mission is to “Have Fun, Be Kind, Spread Joy and Laughter wherever we go.” More info: KrewedeSol@gmail.com.