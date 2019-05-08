Krewe of Isle hosts June 1 Puppies & Pints at Big Beach Brewing

The Krewe of the Island will host Puppies & Pints, a fundraiser for Third Coast Animal Rescue, on Saturday, June 1 at Big Beach Brewing Company in Gulf Shores. Festivities start with yoga on the lawn at 11 a.m. The Bitter End Band will play from noon – 2 p.m. and Roman Street from 3-5 p.m. Puppies will be onsite and available for adoption. Big Beach Brewing Company is located at 300 E 24th Ave. in the Gulf Shores Waterway District. Third Coast Animal Rescue is a Non-Profit in South Alabama formed to save abandoned and homeless animals mostly, but not limited to, the Gulf Coast area.