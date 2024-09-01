KV Memorial Fishing Tourney slated Sept. 20-21 in O.B.

The 13th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, hosted by Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach, will be held on Sept. 20-21. The tournament includes offshore categories for Billfish (Catch & Release), Swordfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Wahoo, and Junior Anglers. Proceeds benefit The Billfish Foundation and local charities. Kenny Vines, KV to his friends, was a passionate fisherman and conservationist who passed away in 2011.

With a philosophy that favors fun over prize money, the entry fee is only $350 per boat and includes four anglers. Additional anglers are $50 each. There is an optional calcutta for each category. Tourney winners will receive trophies, prizes and bragging rights at the awards party that follows.

The mandatory captain’s meeting will be held Friday, Sept 20 at Tacky Jacks in Orange Beach (downstairs) beginning at 5 p.m. The party includes dinner and drinks, a cash bar with Tacky Jacks world famous Bushwackers and a raffle for lots of great stuff. The public is invited so bring your cash.

The tournament weigh-in is at Tacky Jacks dock from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 21. All boats must be north of Perdido Pass Bridge by 8 p.m. The awards party and bbq immediately follows the weigh-in at Tacky Jacks. For info or registration, call 251-223-6522, email OBSC2009@gmail.com or visit obsportfishingclub-Facebook.

The annual tournament is presented by the Orange Beach Sportfishing Club. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month at the OB Senior Center from 6-8 p.m. Check Facebook and Instagram for monthly speakers and possible changes.

Raised in Perdido, Vines resided in Orange Beach for more than 30 years. The owner and operator of KV Yacht Brokerage, he was an avid sportfisherman, with memberships in the Pensacola and Mobile Big Game Fishing Clubs. He was also active in the Coastal Conservation Association, The Billfish Foundation and the Orange Beach Sportfishing Club.