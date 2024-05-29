Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament June 22 in O.B.

The 14th Annual Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament, presented by La-Z-Boy, will be held on June 22 at The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club at Orange Beach Marina, with a satellite weigh station on Dauphin Island. Scales will be open from noon – 5pm. at both locations. Prizes include coolers, reels, sunglasses, cash and art by Bufkin Air Designs & Fine Art Creations for the Sam Schjott Master Angler winner. Offshore divisions include: Red Snapper; King Mackerel (Adults only). Inshore divisions include: Slot Speckled Trout, Flounder (Adults only), Slot Redfish, Croaker (Children only). Tickets at $40 for adults and $20 for children. For more information and to register, visit wilmerhall.org/events/kyser-fishing.

Tourney proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall Children’s Home in Mobile. For more info, call director Pratt Paterson at 251-401-1003 or email ppaterson@wilmerhall.org.