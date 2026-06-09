Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tourney June 13 in O.B.

The 15th Annual Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament presented by La-Z-Boy will be held Saturday, June 13. Weigh stations will be at The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club at @ Orange Beach Marina with a satellite weigh station on Dauphin Island. Scales are open noon – 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall Children’s Home in Mobile. All potential state records must be weighed in at Orange Beach. Each angler can only place once per category. Adult Tickets are $40 and children 12 and under can fish for $20.

For a full set of rules and to register, visit wilmerhall.org. More info: 251-342-4931 or minge@wilmerhall.org.

Adult categories at Red Snapper, King Mackerel, Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Flounder. Children’s categories are Red Snapper, Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Croaker. Tourney prizes include coolers, Polarized sunglasses, Shimano Reels, Art by Frank Ledbetter and Hank Buffkin.There will be a $250 cash prize for the Master Angler and a $100 cash prize for the kids’ top angler.