Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tourney June 13 in O.B.

The 15th Annual Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament presented by La-Z-Boy will be held Saturday, June 13. Weigh stations will be at The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club at @ Orange Beach Marina with a satellite weigh station on Dauphin Island. Scales are open noon – 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall Children’s Home in Mobile.

Adult categories at Red Snapper, King Mackerel, Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Flounder. Children’s categories are Red Snapper, Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Croaker.

Great prizes include 50 Qt. Pelican Cooler, 30 Qt. Pelican Cooler, Polar Bear Coolers, Polarized sunglasses, Shimano Reels, Art by Frank Ledbetter and Hank Buffkin and more.

There will be a $250 cash prize for the Sam Schjott Master Angler Award and a $100 cash prize for the children’s Master Angler. All potential state records must be weighed in at Orange Beach. Each angler can only place once per category. For a full set of rules and to register, visit wilmerhall.org. Adult Tickets are $40 and children 12 and under can fish for $20. More info: 251-342-4931 or minge@wilmerhall.org.