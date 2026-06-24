L.A. Parrot Heads Club Donates Time & Funds to Zoo

The Lower Alabama Parrot Head Club donated $1,000 to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo at its June meeting. Club members have also been donating hundreds of hours of service at the zoo making enrichments for animals or officially volunteering. The club’s motto is “party with a purpose.’’ The club has also donated funds to the GSPD Police Assn, Safe Harbor Animal Coalition and the Coastal Cat Sanctuary this year. The club next meets at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores on July 11 at 11:15 a.m. Come early to socialize. Guests and potential members are welcome.