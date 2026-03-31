L.O.L. Fest April 10-12 in Waterway Village

There will be a change of venue and lower ticket prices, but another stellar line-up of Gulf Coast musicians playing at the 2nd L.O.L. Festival (Love Our Locals) April 10-12 in Waterway Village in Gulf Shores. The inaugural event was held at the Lake Shelby Picnic Area at Gulf State Park, while this year’s party will be in the parking lot under the Hwy. 59 bridge (just east of The Sloop).

Daily entry fee is $5 and three day passes are $10 at the gate. Kids are free (elementary and middle school aged).

Besides good music, bands expect clothing and food vendors, a beverage booth hosted by the South Baldwin Business Chamber and bike valet services courtesy of the South Baldwin Young Professionals.

The brainchild of Fiestas4you owner Elizabeth Hood, the fest is also a fundraiser for Lee Charities’ Sea Glass Initiative, whose missions is to serve the unhoused residents of Baldwin County.

“We can only continue this with local support,’’ Hood said. “If people want to see more events like these that will grow into community staples, we need support. Come on out and attend and help spread the word. We can only do this with with the support of the community.

“This originated as a way to promote local musicians and get people excited about local events,’’ Hood added. “We are now branching into a family friendly fest. It is still about local music.But also also a way of supporting local businesses trying to make it out there.’’

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Music Schedule

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

12:30 p.m.: Just Roger

3 p.m.: Ryan Balthrop & Jon Cook

5:30 p.m.: Funky Lampshades

8 p.m.: Avinu

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

10 a.m.: Tyler Mac

12:30 p.m.: Veronica Jean Trio

3 p.m.: Saucy FuzZ

5:30 p.m.: Grits & Greens

8 p.m.: Rufus McBlack

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

11 a.m.: Wes Loper

1:30: p.m.: Justin Colvard Band (pictured)

4 p.m.: The Destinations