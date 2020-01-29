LA Beach Writers meet Feb. 3 at Gulf Shores Library

By Diane Clark

The L A Beach Writers will meet February 3 from 4-5:45 p.m. at the Thomas B. Nelson Library in Gulf Shores. This meeting will feature Author Linda B. Schmitz Sprangrud, ‘The Turtle Lady,’ who has written “Miss Ella and the Turtle People.” Miss Ella and the Turtle People is a children’s picture book about the protection, care, and conservation of turtles. Miss Ella learns a lot from the band of volunteers (Turtle People) who dedicate their time to protecting the eggs laid by a mother turtle on the beach. This book is based on the Gulf Coast’s initiative along beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach who are committed to these endangered turtle species. Linda’s book comes with a small stuffed turtle and autographed copies will be available for purchase that evening. It is ideal for gift giving to children who enjoy nature.

The February 24 meeting will sponsor author Kent Cookson. His presentation about Foley, The First 100 years, will help you learn historical facts and see historical photos in his book which will be available for purchase.

L A Beach Writers invites area writers and authors–published and unpublished–or even just the curious and “wannabees.” to attend. The group offers education, guidance and coaching as most members have a journey to share. The mission of the group is to foster the writing skills of anyone who desires to publish a novel or autobiography, write a family legacy, and anything in between. They meet twice a month.

Also, mark your calendars now for the March 9th 4 PM writer’s meeting with Author Sue Ade. She has written several romantic novels which she will talk about.

More info: Diane Clark at dianecl6@aol.com or 419 670-2739.