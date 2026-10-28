Ladies of St. Margaret’s Christmas Bazaar Nov. 7 in Foley

The Annual Ladies of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish Christmas Bazaar will be held on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parish center at 601 West Laurel St. Festivities include a fabulous on-line auction, artisan gifts, food at Rudolph’s Cafe, bake sale, a silent auction, raffles, themed booths, community vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and a well stocked Thee Gift Shop (church vestibule & religious items). The children’s holiday corner will will feature a hands-on art making experience meant to share the joy in the making and the giving. There will be and a raffle for a beach wagon of cheer worth more than $1000. Tickets are $5 or three for $10. Info: 614-440-3609.

Proceeds benefit St. Benedict Catholic School, Catholic Social Services, Mary’s Shelter, Family Promise, homeless programs and other charitable organizations. St. Margaret’s is located at the corner of Hwy. 98 West and Schumacher Street South at 600 W. Laurel Ave. in Foley.

Pictured: Ladies of St. Margaret’s Church at the 2025 bazaar.