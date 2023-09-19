Ladies Over 50 Lunch ‘n Learn Oct. 6 in Foley

By Nancy McMeekin

Foley Senior Center will hosta Ladies Day Out Lunch ‘n Learn” program for Baldwin County women age 50 and over from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Foley Civic Center.

Area physicians will share current knowledge of treatments that can help women live longer, healthier and fuller lives.

The event includes a fashion show and lunch will be provided. Local vendors who specialize in everything from permanent jewelry to hair styling and makeup will also participate.

This event is exclusively for women age 50 and older. Tickets are $10, available at Foley Senior Center, 304 E. Rose Ave., in Foley.

Dr. Judy Corbett will present the program, “Our Best Years: What Every Woman Needs to Know.” Dr. Corbett practices at Baldwin GYN & Aesthetics in Foley.

Robert C. Brown, MD’s topic is “Don’t Go With The Flow!” Dr. Brown is Director of Women’s Health for Urology Associates with an office in Fairhope.

Foley Senior Center members will take the stage to model the hottest new clothing and accessories provided courtesy of “Too Hot Mamas” clothing boutique.

“This is a ground-breaking program for our Foley Senior Center,” said Teresa McKenzie, Manager of Senior Services for the City of Foley. “While we frequently provide current and important information about health, legal and other matters to our members, this program is designed to be a more in-depth opportunity for women who are seeking to stay active, healthy and joyful as they age. Living such full lives is good for all of us and for our communities.”

Foley Senior Center provides the opportunity for our area’s Young-At-Heart to meet and enjoy a wide variety of social, educational, health, fitness and recreational activities. Activities range from exercise, yoga, tai chi and zumba® to ballroom and line dancing classes to a variety of regularly scheduled games, educational programs, day trips, Saturday night dances and more. Annual membership for ages 50 and over is $15. Call (251) 943-1877 for more information.