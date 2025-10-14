Lagoon Baptist Church Fall Fest is Nov. 1

Lagoon Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat on Nov. 1 from 11 s.m. – 3 p.m. on its campus at 17867 Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores. The Carnival themed event will feature bounce house and lots of games for kids and adults, including fun prizes, trunk or Treat, games and candy treats.

Sound Decision will be playing classics from the 60’s thru the 90’s.. The event also includes a chili cook-off contest and other food like cornbread, hot dogs, chips, ice cream treats, popcorn and beverages. There will also be a bake sale. Please join the church’s