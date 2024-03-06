Larry Bender: Foley’s robotics teaching volunteer gem

The Baldwin County Schools District has asked the community to “take a moment to thank and honor the robotics volunteer & mentor Larry Bender, who is a real value to Baldwin County Schools.’’ Larry (pictured in class) has been volunteering his time and expertise on STEM and robotics in six Foley area schools for 10 years. Despite dealing with Parkinson’s he has organized parts, classrooms, robotic kits, and teams, built example robots, and helped kids day after day, week after week. He completely designed and built a working robotics classroom for teacher Danielle Ludlow, and taught teacher Thomas Thorjusen how to organize tools, inventory and bin parts, and make team kits. Larry also went to all of the competitions, including the Alabama VEX State Championships. He ran scoring and did inspections at all local tournaments.

Larry also owns over $10,000 in robotics parts and kits that he has let Foley students use to expand their capabilities.

“Unfortunately, Larry has been slowed down by a brain tumor and other complications,’’ said Ludlow. “He is now going back to Indiana to his summer home and be with his family. Thank you Mr. Bender for your dedication to BCBE schools and the Robotics programs.’’