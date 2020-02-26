Last call to order ferns as part of GSMS fundraiser

The Gulf Shores Middle School’s Parent, Teacher and Student Organization (PTSO) is holding its Spruce Up for Spring Fern Sale to benefit the Middle School. A number of wonderful ferns are available, including Boston, Macho, Asparagus and Kimberly ferns. All ferns are $18 and are between 2 and 4 feet in size. Order forms can be obtained in the GSMS Office (pay by check or cash), or you can text 251-978-5241 or pay via Venmo to gsmsptso@gulfshorescityschools.org. Ferns can be ordered now through Feb. 28, so order your ferns today! Ferns will be ready for pickup on March 10 from 2-6pm in the GSMS gymnasium. Call 251-978-5241 for help with questions.