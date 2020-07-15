Leah Guthrie’s drawing places in Color the Concept Contest

Leah Guthrie received a $25 check for placing in the top 10 in Color the Concept sponsored by the Alabama Council on Economic Education and State Farm Insurance! Her drawing will be published on posters promoting economic education and distributed to schools throughout Alabama. She is a rising 7th grader at Gulf Shores Middle School. Pictured: Leah Guthrie and Sherry Butler – GSMS Gifted Teacher.