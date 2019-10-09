Learn all aspects of composting at Oct. 15 lecture

Lecture part of series at USA Gulf Coast campus on County Rd. 6

Composting is a great way to recycle yard waste and scraps from the kitchen. Come learn the quickest and easiest way to turn your waste into nutrients that can go right back into your garden to help your plants grow. Jack LeCroy will discuss all aspects of compost ing on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at USA Gulf Coast Campus. Cost of attendance is $10.

The USA Gulf Coast Campus is located just behind the Gulf Shores Cultural Center at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6). To register, go online to USA Gulf Coast Campus or call 251-460-7200.

LeCroy, the Urban Regional Extension Agent at Alabama Cooperative Extension System, will also teach a two-day seminar about growing vegetables here in South Alaba