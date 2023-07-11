Learn Fairhope history at July 16 Historical Society meeting

The Summer Quarterly meeting of the Baldwin County Historical Society will be held on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. (Social at 2 p.m.) at the University of South Alabama Fairhope Campus. Local author, librarian and public historian, Alan Samry, has done extensive research about the early leaders of the unique community of Fairhope. He will present a new perspective upon many of these leaders of Fairhope on the Eastern Shore!

Some of these Fairhope Founders also organized the first Alabama county historical society 1923.

In celebration of this centennial year of BCHS, tributes will be paid to some of these leaders. Also speaking will be Ms. Willie Taylor, who will talk briefly about her African American descendants in Baldwin County. Membership is not required for attendance at programs and meetings. All are open to the public.