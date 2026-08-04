Learn to ID bird class Sept. 15 in O.B.

As part of Orange Beach Parks and Recreation’s Adult Learning Lab, discover how fun and easy it is to identify the birds that call Orange Beach home. Coastal Wings & Waves, a fun, interactive class that will help participants discover more about the amazing birds found right here along the Gulf Coast will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Orange Beach Community Center.

Identify local birds by sight and sound. Discover the area’s best birdwatching spots. Create a bird-friendly backyard. Use free bird ID apps like Merlin and eBird. Participants will also learn simple ways to pitch in and help protect our coastal wildlife. For more info or to register online, go to orangebeach.activityreg.com.